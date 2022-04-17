Ken was an amazing person. Galloway PAL Girls basketball league needed coaches. So I volunteered and I knew very little about basketball. I had Ken´s daughter on my team and stepped up as my co-coach. I would see him at WAWA In Smithville often and we would reminisce on our coaching days. He had such a big heart and he will be missed. My God bring peace to his family and friends and may he Rest In Peace.

Michelle Orme Friend April 16, 2022