Stone, Kenneth A., - 81, Kenneth Allen Stone of Lancaster, PA had been a resident of Vineland, NJ, most of his life. He went home to be with his family in heaven on March 20, 2021. A jack of all trades, Ken worked in the poultry industry for Keenco Mfg. for many years. Upon moving to St. Petersburg, FL, he serviced air conditioners to help keep many Floridians cool. Returning to Vineland, he rebuilt electric motors for Desiere Electric Motors on Almond Rd. Before retiring, he worked for the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union and was a foreman for nuclear power plant construction. He is survived by his daughter Karen Stone Brinson, son-in-law Rodney, his daughter Jill Stone Marhevka, son-in-law Andrew, and Jean Stone, mother to Karen and Jill. Also surviving are his three grandchildren: Jonathan Brinson, Kathryn Brinson, and Ava Marhevka. Other surviving family are nieces Cheryl Stone Scott and Patricia Stone Dreyer, Grandniece Cristin, Grandnephew John Dreyer Jr., cousins Richard Ross and Edward Ross Jr. He was predeceased in life by his parents, Alfred L. Stone Sr, and Florence Ross Stone, his brother Alfred L. Stone Jr., his cousin Edward Ross, Sr. and grandnephew Ian Dreyer, all of Vineland. Ken loved being outdoors and had been a member of Menantico and Good Sports Hunting Clubs. A graveside service will be held at Siloam Cemetery in Vineland, NJ on Sunday, April 11th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hunters Helping the Hungry, a non-profit that donates venison to local foodbanks while addressing the overpopulation of deer in NJ. www.nj.gov/dep/fgw/hlphungry.htm
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.