Higgs Sr., Kerry R., - 69, of Middle Township, Passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021. He has been a life long resident of Cape May County. He and his wife Toni spent 10 wonderful years in Ellicottville, NY, in their home overlooking the hills and ski slopes where she was raised. Kerry was a prideful 25-year veteran of the Wildwood Police Department, a Security Guard for the Cape May County Zoo, a former Army National Guardsman, a volunteer firefighter for Ellicottville Fire Department, a perfect Pop-Pop to 11 grandchildren, amazing husband to Toni and the best father anyone could have! He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Toni Higgs (nee Kerns). His children Teresa Garwood (Mike), Elizabeth Fickes (Jimmy), his son Kerry Higgs Jr. (Christi), Michele Rhodes (Don), Peter Welch and Melissa Carmela. He was blessed with an entourage of grandkids: Riley, Caleb, Angel, Conner, Katie, Abby, Corbin, Tommy, Kolin, Rhandi and Knox. His sister, Lisa Higgs. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Cape May County Zoo or a charity of your choice
. A gathering of family and friends was held at the Cape May County Park and Zoo at 11 am at Pavilion D on Thursday September 16th. At noon the family asked their guests to share a memory of their time with Kerry followed by a toast to his life. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2021.