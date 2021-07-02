Fulton, Kevin Leonard "Vino", - 34, of Atlanta, GA, died on June 23, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 22, 1986, to Alesia Fulton and Kevin Leonard. Kevin grew up in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, and Vauxhall, New Jersey before returning to the Atlantic City area to live in Galloway, New Jersey. He was a 2004 graduate of Absegami High School. After high school, Kevin moved to Atlanta, to attend Morehouse College, eventually earning a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies. Except for short periods in the Miami, Florida area and Galloway, Kevin largely remained in Atlanta, where he started his family. Kevin made friends easily and prioritized bringing joy to every relationship. An avid chess player, he enjoyed cooking and having friends over for chess lessons and tastings. He also enjoyed traveling and dining out. An accomplished salesman, he recently began an acting career with a role in the independent feature film "Carolina Narco" and as an extra on the Netflix original series "Ozark." His most relished role, however, was that of father. Kevin was involved in the nitty gritty of parenting, not just to care for his son but also to be a role model of manhood and parenting to his child.Kevin is survived by: his son, Britain Leonardo Banks; mother, Alesia Fulton Watson (Paul); father, Kevin Leonard; sisters, Felicia H. Trenard (Teddy) and Kelli A. Leonard; brothers, Darold Hemphill and Kelvin A. Leonard; grandmother, Lena T. Fulton; co-parent, Brittany Banks; aunt, Kimberley Fulton; uncles, Darryl Fulton, Bernard B. Fulton and Stowell R. Fulton; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, first and second cousins, other family and many friends. Friends are invited to Kevin's visitation from 11AM until Noon, Saturday, July 3, 2021, St. James AME Church, New York & Arctic Avenues, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Masks are required in the church. Due to COVID-19 limitations, the funeral services will begin at Noon for the family. Friends may attend virtually by tuning into YouTube https://youtu.be/LfCWKc0qflA
. Interment will be private. In Memory of Kevin, donations may be made to either Morehouse College or Moms Demand Action. Donations to Morehouse College may be submitted to:https://giving.morehouse.edu/s/
Then select "Funds for Morehouse" 2) select "This gift is a tribute to," 3) enter name of alumnus "Kevin Fulton" and 4) select type "In memory of. For Donations to Moms Demand Action submit to:https://act.everytown.org/donate/etgsaf-tribute-donation/
.
After inserting amount, please 1) check the box next to "Is this donation in honor or memory of someone?" 2) enter "Kevin Fulton" and select "in memoriam of." After making your donation to either organization, should you wish, you may notify the family by emailing [email protected]
In advance, the family of Kevin Leonard Fulton wishes to express their gratitude for your generosity. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 2, 2021.