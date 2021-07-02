My dear friend and sister in Christ: I am so very sorry for your grief and pain. There is nothing worse than having our children pass before us. While there is nothing I can do to ease your pain, please know that I am thinking of you, praying and trusting our heavenly Father will give the strength you need to get through this very difficult time. Roger and I send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Kevin.

Debra W Other July 1, 2021