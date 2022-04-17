McCarten, Kevin, - of Pleasantville, NJ passed away on April 2, 2022. Kevin resided in NJ for the past 20 years. He grew up in St. Pete, FL, where he worked for many years as a line puller for Volt, Henkels & McCoy. He is predeceased by his father, Charles R. McCarten; his mother, Patricia Klimas; and his brother, John McCarten. Kevin is survived by his son, who resides in Florida, Byron Elliott; his stepmother, Elaine McCarten (NJ); his brothers, Charles (Tammy) McCarten and Joseph McCarten; his step-brother, Jim Bailey; his step-sisters, Pam (Lee) Weed and Leanne; also, many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 17, 2022.