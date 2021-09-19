Menu
Kevin J. Morgan
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
Morgan, Kevin J., - 62, of Philadelphia and Margate, passed away on Sept. 5th. Born July 12th, 1959 in Philadelphia. Kevin graduated from St. Joe's Prep. He was a member of local 54 and bartended at Gables, Maynards and Taj Mahal. Kevin was known for his quick wit, fun loving personality and he loved playing his guitar. Survivors include brothers Michael (Lynn) and Mark (Joanne). Niece Karly and Nephew Matthew. Kevin was predeceased by his Mother Eileen and Father Rollett. A visitation will be held on Friday September 24th from 10-11am, followed by a Mass beginning at 11am at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church, Longport. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church
2801 Ventnor Ave., Longport, NJ
Sep
24
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m. - 12:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Parish - Epiphany Church
2801 Ventnor Ave., Longport, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
miss ya
me
March 29, 2022
miss ya
me
February 23, 2022
miss ya man.
me
January 22, 2022
Now is the time you would break out the Christmas song book and start playing those songs. Thanks for that.
me
December 20, 2021
miss ya
me
December 3, 2021
Wish you were here
me
November 6, 2021
6 & 7/8 You get it.
me
October 10, 2021
I mostly knew Kevin from Dog Beach when he would bring his beloved dogs Butch and Buckwheat. Kevin always was upbeat and always had a kind word. RIP my friend
Steven Vanaman
Friend
September 19, 2021
My guitar playing partner, may you be in peace. I´ll miss you forever.
me
September 19, 2021
