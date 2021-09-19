Morgan, Kevin J., - 62, of Philadelphia and Margate, passed away on Sept. 5th. Born July 12th, 1959 in Philadelphia. Kevin graduated from St. Joe's Prep. He was a member of local 54 and bartended at Gables, Maynards and Taj Mahal. Kevin was known for his quick wit, fun loving personality and he loved playing his guitar. Survivors include brothers Michael (Lynn) and Mark (Joanne). Niece Karly and Nephew Matthew. Kevin was predeceased by his Mother Eileen and Father Rollett. A visitation will be held on Friday September 24th from 10-11am, followed by a Mass beginning at 11am at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church, Longport. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.