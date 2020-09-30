Weeks, Kevin Randall, - 33, of Estell Manor, went home to be with the Lord, September 27, 2020. His wife, Sarah, was right by his side praying for him and telling him how much he was loved as he went home to be with his Savior, Jesus. Kevin was a courageous, strong, intelligent young man that was active in serving his family, church, and community. Kevin was a skilled mechanic, carpenter, and Youth Pastor. He acquired a degree from tech school in mechanics, as well as started a construction company with his father-in-law and brother-in-law. Kevin married his wife, Sarah, at the age of 18 and enjoyed 14 beautiful years of marriage while having 6 vibrant children ranging from 5 to 13 years in age. Kevin had many hobbies: bowhunting, riding quads, and off-roading, to name a few, but what he loved most recently was taking long rides on his Harley Davidson with his wife. Kevin will be remembered for all the joy he brought to anyone his life touched. Kevin was also known for many sayings, but his most famous was, "God's Got This" which he drafted as his war cry during his battle with cancer. Before Kevin got sick he planned to renovate a home for his family, but due to his illness, he was not able to finish this project. In honor of Kevin and to provide for his wife and little ones, a nonprofit organization, J1:9 Foundation, has started a campaign to raise funds to finish this project. Link to give: http://bit.do/gofundme-kevinweeks
. Kevin is predeceased by paternal grandparents, Dr. James and Barbara Weeks, maternal grandparents, Frank and Joyce Pardew. Kevin is survived by his wife, Sarah, and six children: James, Joanna, Joshua, Jessa, Jaclyn, Jeremiah (Titus), as well as his parents, Bryan and Wendy (Pardew) Weeks, brother, Justin, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Ocean City Tabernacle. Visitation 9am - 11am, Service at 11:15am. This will be an outside service. Visitation and Service Address: 550 Wesley Ave, Ocean City, NJ, 08226. Flowers and donations can be sent to Coastal Christian, 300 East 8th Street, Ocean City, NJ, 08226. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com