Mason-Parker, Kimberly, - of Galloway , Funeral Services for Kimberly Mason-Parker will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City NJ. Viewing will be held from 9:15am until the time of service at 11am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville NJ. Repast will be held at Soldiers Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidneyfund.org/
. Services provided by Wimberg Funeral Home, Galloway, NJ 08205. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 13, 2021.