Kimberly Mason-Parker
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Mason-Parker, Kimberly, - of Galloway , Funeral Services for Kimberly Mason-Parker will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City NJ. Viewing will be held from 9:15am until the time of service at 11am. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville NJ. Repast will be held at Soldiers Home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidneyfund.org/. Services provided by Wimberg Funeral Home, Galloway, NJ 08205. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Viewing
9:15a.m. - 11:00a.m.
All Wars Memorial Building
1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Sep
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
All Wars Memorial Building
1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jackie and family, Kim was a light in this world. Always smiling and ready to help anybody. Especially with parties and lunches on the 16th floor at the Taj. She will be missed.
Allyce Davis
Work
September 14, 2021
Jackie, My deepest sympathies to you and your family, I am praying for everyone.
Dinky Davis
September 13, 2021
