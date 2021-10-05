Merlo, Kimberly Ann Daisey, - 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was born February 5, 1967, in Somer's Point, New Jersey to John & Bea Daisy and went home to be with the Lord in Heaven on September 23, 2021. Kim is sadly missed by her mother Bea Daisey, Husband Joseph Merlo, son Joey Merlo and her brothers John and James Daisey both residing in Egg harbor township, there are too many aunts and uncles and cousins to mention. They are all devastated by her passing. God's grace is the only thing holding this family together. Kim graduated from Egg Harbor Township H.S in 1985 where she was active in the band and other school activities. Kim worked in the office of their business, JEM Heating & Cooling taking phone calls and setting up service appointments as well as other secretarial duties. People would frequently call for an "emergency service call" but she always found it difficult to say "no" to them. Quite often she and Joe would be working late because she wanted to make sure their customers were taken care of. God has shared Kim with Joe and made his life more complete than he ever thought it could be and is thankful to God for their time together and for the son that God blessed them with during their marriage and time together. It's with a sad heart that Joe knows that God needed her to come home to Him, but he finds comfort in knowing that one day they will meet again in Heaven and who knows maybe they just might be able to do some Geocaching or even ride a Harley. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon with a gathering of friends from 10 AM until the time of the service on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home's Inc. 1650 new road Northfield NJ 08225. Interment will be held at Zion Cemetery Egg Harbor Township, NJ "in lieu of flowers" "Due to the unexpected death of Kim, the family would appreciate financial assistance with the funeral expenses in lieu of flowers". Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 5, 2021.