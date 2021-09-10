Menu
Kirby Spivey Jr.
Vineland High School
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ
Spivey, Jr., Kirby, - 79, of Newtonville, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Born in Bronx, NY, he moved to Mizphah, NJ in 1950, then to Newtonville, NJ in 1968. Kirby worked as a draftsman, and was a proud entrepreneur of a landscaping business. He served the community as a Coach of the Bethlehem Baptist Church (BBC) youth basketball program and Director/Bus Driver of the BBC youth choir. Kirby was a community organizer working with Buena Vista Twp to ensure Newtonville received the benefits it deserved. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, and helping all mankind. Kirby was fun, down to earth, kind and willing to help anyone. Kirby is survived by his wife, Lorraine, their children, Frank Blakeney (Henrietta), Karen Sylvester (Marlon), Gayanne, Dr. Kirby Spivey III (Amanda). He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 7 God-children, and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E Chestnut Ave. Vineland, NJ 08361. Funeral at 10 am, with viewing the prior hour. Internment at Bethlehem MB Church Cemetery immediately following the service. Repast at MLK Center on Jackson Rd. Newtonville, NJ.Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com) MASKED REQUIRED
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Service
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Chestnut Assembly Of God
2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland, NJ
Sep
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Chestnut Assembly Of God
2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
THANK YOU UNCLE KIRBY FOR ALL OF THE TIMES THAT YOU TOOK CARE OF US ..... NEPHEW JOHN PAUL
JOHN PAUL WHITING
November 29, 2021
I extend sincere prayers and condolences to Mrs. Lorraine Spivey, Family and Friends. May he Rest In Heavenly Peace .
Rev. Dr. Mary L. Thompson
School
September 22, 2021
Childhood friend it was a Blessing to know you and your family. Although I was not able to attend your Home-Going Service, memories of you were on my mind all day. Yes, I'll miss our occasional talks, laughs and reminiscing here on earth but your kindness and smile will forever be etched in my heart. Rest In Heaven
[email protected]
September 14, 2021
so sorry for your loss. T ake your Rest in Heaven Kirby!
Linda Brown-Spriggs
September 13, 2021
To the family you all have my deepest sympathy
Linda daniel
Family
September 11, 2021
Lorraine, I am so sorry for your loss. Love and prayers to you and the family. God bless! Your cousin, Wilhelmina
Wilhelmina Hammond
Family
September 10, 2021
We will always know ourselves as the Guys From Mizpah .. Kirby, George, Henry, Charles & Ted. We stood together when George Wed. Kirby it was Great talking with you, year or so ago. You are Greatly Missed Already..But you have gone Home to Rest With Your Heavenly Maker & Love Ones Passed..You have been Blessed With A Loving Family, Friends & Life....If I'm ever as Blessed Upon My Last Breath. Please Extend Your Hand of Friendship, From The Heavenly Gate, As You Did When I Moved To Mizpah...Friends Forever, Ted (Theodore) Harris
Ted (Theodore) Harris
Friend
September 10, 2021
