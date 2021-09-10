Spivey, Jr., Kirby, - 79, of Newtonville, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Born in Bronx, NY, he moved to Mizphah, NJ in 1950, then to Newtonville, NJ in 1968. Kirby worked as a draftsman, and was a proud entrepreneur of a landscaping business. He served the community as a Coach of the Bethlehem Baptist Church (BBC) youth basketball program and Director/Bus Driver of the BBC youth choir. Kirby was a community organizer working with Buena Vista Twp to ensure Newtonville received the benefits it deserved. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, and helping all mankind. Kirby was fun, down to earth, kind and willing to help anyone. Kirby is survived by his wife, Lorraine, their children, Frank Blakeney (Henrietta), Karen Sylvester (Marlon), Gayanne, Dr. Kirby Spivey III (Amanda). He is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 7 God-children, and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E Chestnut Ave. Vineland, NJ 08361. Funeral at 10 am, with viewing the prior hour. Internment at Bethlehem MB Church Cemetery immediately following the service. Repast at MLK Center on Jackson Rd. Newtonville, NJ.Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 10, 2021.