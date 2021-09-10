We will always know ourselves as the Guys From Mizpah .. Kirby, George, Henry, Charles & Ted. We stood together when George Wed. Kirby it was Great talking with you, year or so ago. You are Greatly Missed Already..But you have gone Home to Rest With Your Heavenly Maker & Love Ones Passed..You have been Blessed With A Loving Family, Friends & Life....If I'm ever as Blessed Upon My Last Breath. Please Extend Your Hand of Friendship, From The Heavenly Gate, As You Did When I Moved To Mizpah...Friends Forever, Ted (Theodore) Harris

Ted (Theodore) Harris Friend September 10, 2021