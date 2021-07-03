Menu
Konstantinos Pouleres
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ
Pouleres, Konstantinos, - 55, of Linwood, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 30, 2021. Born in Queens NY, he was the son of George and Vilma (Merced) Pouleres. Konstantinos was a graduate of Holy Spirit High school. He worked for various casinos in several states throughout his life working at the Taj Mahal casino for over 18 years as a supervisor and dealer. Most recently he was working at the Golden Nugget as a dealer. Konstantinos was well known throughout the community for his love of travel and the beach. He was incredibly devoted to his church St., Nicholas in Atlantic City, NJ. Konstantinos embodied the positive traits of being a dramatic loving son who was caring, compassionate, adventurous and outspoken. Konstantinos will be missed and fondly remembered by his parents; George and Vilma Pouleres, sisters; Eugenia (Constantine) Economides, Maria (Richard) Casagrande, sister-in-law; Joanne Pouleres, 17 nieces and nephews, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Pablo Pouleres and grandmother, Maria Merced. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Konstantinos's Life Celebration Greek Orthodox Mass on Saturday July 3, 2021 at 10:30am at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 13 South Mt. Vernon Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. A viewing will be held on Friday July 2, 2021 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church in Konstantinos's memory. Interment will be at Seaside Cemetery, South Drive, 559 Route US 9 North, Marmora, NJ 08223 following the services on Saturday. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Konstantinos please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ
Jul
3
Burial
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Seaside Cemetery & Crematory
South Drive, 559 Route US 9 North, Marmora, NJ
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
Gus, you have been on my mind a lot this whole year. I came across old pictures of us when we worked at the Taj so many great memories. Tonight I found an old address book with the correct spelling of your last name and the search began to find you again...my heart is saddened that it ended here. I would like to think that your beautiful spirit was reaching out to me to let me know that you are now in peace. Your spirit will live on until we meet again. Old but not forgotten friend
Cindy (Gethers) Hart
Friend
September 16, 2021
Gus you were such a great friend. So genuine and warm hearted. We had a lot of good times and made a lot memories working together at MD Live. We will all miss you and your warm hearted laugh and wonderful uplifting spirit. You will be greatly missed not only by me but by your MD Live family as well. Rest easy good friend.
Walter Beatty
Friend
July 3, 2021
My deepest condolences to you and your family. Praying for you, YHVH have you In his hands.
Wanda Agosto & Orlando Bermúdez
July 3, 2021
Kosta was always a kind and gracious soul. Eternal be his memory.
Zenovia Panteloukas
Family Friend
July 3, 2021
Rip in peace my friend. I will miss you, I never thought the last time we said goodbye as you were leaving Live Casino would actually be our last goodbye. Your gentle soul is free.
Meena Jaikeran
Coworker
July 2, 2021
Kosta, you will forever be I'm my heart and memories for being a kind, warm hearted friend and especially loving to your family.
I will miss our chats.
Rest in peace Papi. XOXO ❤
Enrique Collantes
Friend
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results