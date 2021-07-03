Gus, you have been on my mind a lot this whole year. I came across old pictures of us when we worked at the Taj so many great memories. Tonight I found an old address book with the correct spelling of your last name and the search began to find you again...my heart is saddened that it ended here. I would like to think that your beautiful spirit was reaching out to me to let me know that you are now in peace. Your spirit will live on until we meet again. Old but not forgotten friend

Cindy (Gethers) Hart Friend September 16, 2021