Pouleres, Konstantinos, - 55, of Linwood, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday June 30, 2021. Born in Queens NY, he was the son of George and Vilma (Merced) Pouleres. Konstantinos was a graduate of Holy Spirit High school. He worked for various casinos in several states throughout his life working at the Taj Mahal casino for over 18 years as a supervisor and dealer. Most recently he was working at the Golden Nugget as a dealer. Konstantinos was well known throughout the community for his love of travel and the beach. He was incredibly devoted to his church St., Nicholas in Atlantic City, NJ. Konstantinos embodied the positive traits of being a dramatic loving son who was caring, compassionate, adventurous and outspoken. Konstantinos will be missed and fondly remembered by his parents; George and Vilma Pouleres, sisters; Eugenia (Constantine) Economides, Maria (Richard) Casagrande, sister-in-law; Joanne Pouleres, 17 nieces and nephews, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Pablo Pouleres and grandmother, Maria Merced. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Konstantinos's Life Celebration Greek Orthodox Mass on Saturday July 3, 2021 at 10:30am at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 13 South Mt. Vernon Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. A viewing will be held on Friday July 2, 2021 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church in Konstantinos's memory. Interment will be at Seaside Cemetery, South Drive, 559 Route US 9 North, Marmora, NJ 08223 following the services on Saturday. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Konstantinos please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 3, 2021.