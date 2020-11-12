Menu
Kristin Casto St John
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
St John, Kristin Casto, - 70, of Fernandina Beach, died suddenly on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert St John and sister of Mark Casto (Marylou) and Terry Casto (Karen). She is also survived by her adored nieces, Courtney Casto Gardner (Benjamin), Chelsea Casto, Cailyn Casto, and grand-nephew Sebastian Gardner as well as many friends. She loved cooking, baking, volunteering at the Humane Society, and walking on the beach or in the neighborhood, always carrying treats in her pocket for dogs that she met. Memorial donations may be made to Nassau Humane Society, 639 Airport Road, Fernandina Beach, FL. 32034. No services are planned at this time. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
