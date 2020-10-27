Sampoli, L. Patricia, - 72, of Somers Point, passed October 24, 2020, after a courageous, almost six-year battle with cancer. Born February 25, 1948, to the late Patrick & Louise Sampoli of Red Bank, NJ. She is survived by her brother, Louis Sampoli, her nieces, Ella Sampoli and Laina Sampoli, nephew Vincent and his wife, Jessica Sampoli, and her beloved dog Chester. A 1970 cum laude graduate of Glassboro State College (Rowan University), she taught high school for 17 years. While teaching, she received her Master's Degree in Educational Media from Drexel University. Furthermore, she attended Rutgers Camden School of Law while also working full time. She was admitted to the Bar in 1986 and began an outstanding legal career. She was frequently included on the New Jersey Super Lawyers List, a past president of the Atlantic County Bar Association, and in 2004 was named Atlantic County's Professional Lawyer of the Year. From 2013-2019 she was Atlantic County's member on the Judicial & Prosecutorial Appointments Committee. Throughout her career, she was well respected by Judges, opposing counsel, and considered by many young attorneys a mentor. She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, enjoyed visiting and cheering for James Madison University, and loved spending her summers reading a good book on the beach in Ocean City. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Thursday, October 29th, 12-2pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Service and burial private. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 27, 2020.