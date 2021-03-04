Menu
Lamar Elliott Simms Jackson
1987 - 2021
BORN
1987
DIED
2021
Simms Jackson, Lamar Elliott, - 33, of Atlantic City, was born April 10, 1987, Debra Jackson and Robert Simms. The Lord called Lamar home on February 24, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. Affectionately known as "Mar" by those who loved him most, he attended Atlantic City Public Schools. Mar worked various jobs throughout the years. He loved buying, trading, and selling cars. He also enjoyed cooking for those he loved and spending time with his children and loved ones. He leaves to cherish fond memories: his parents; his fiancé, Rashanda Langston; daughters, Samara Jackson and Edie Langston; siblings, Caliph Jackson (Krystal), Abdur Jackson, Karriem Jackson Sr. (Phyllis), Robert Turner, David Wiggins, Bobby Wiggins (Nancy), and Marsha David; best friends, Cortez Watkins and Dean Williams; special friend, Demetria Keiser; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be private, but those who wish may join the family at 12:30PM, Friday, March 5, 2021, in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville for the interment. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Interment
12:30p.m.
Atlantic City Cemetery
Pleasantville, NJ
My deepest condolences. Sending out prayers for you and all the family Rita
Merita Watts
March 5, 2021
