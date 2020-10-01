Dodd, Laura, - 83, of N. Cape May, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Rio Grande. She was born in Darby, PA, and resided in the Cape May area for the past 10 years having formerly lived in Folcroft, PA. Laura had worked as a telemarketer for Sears in Folcroft. She also had worked for RCA in Collingdale, PA, and Alcoa Aluminum in Media, PA. Laura was an animal lover and very avid sports fan of the Philadelphia teams. She was involved in Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, a social member of the DAV and Knights of Columbus, and also enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her daughters Denise High and Donna Davis, 5 grandchildren, Ricky and Josh Eubanks, Amanda and Taylor McDermott and Gianna Carfagno, 3 great-grandchildren, Nathan and Brandon Eubanks and Hailey Lopusan, and several nieces and a nephew. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, 446 Seashore Road, Erma where relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to any shelter to save animals of the donor's choice. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com