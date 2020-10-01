Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Laura Dodd
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Dodd, Laura, - 83, of N. Cape May, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Rio Grande. She was born in Darby, PA, and resided in the Cape May area for the past 10 years having formerly lived in Folcroft, PA. Laura had worked as a telemarketer for Sears in Folcroft. She also had worked for RCA in Collingdale, PA, and Alcoa Aluminum in Media, PA. Laura was an animal lover and very avid sports fan of the Philadelphia teams. She was involved in Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, a social member of the DAV and Knights of Columbus, and also enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her daughters Denise High and Donna Davis, 5 grandchildren, Ricky and Josh Eubanks, Amanda and Taylor McDermott and Gianna Carfagno, 3 great-grandchildren, Nathan and Brandon Eubanks and Hailey Lopusan, and several nieces and a nephew. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, 446 Seashore Road, Erma where relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to any shelter to save animals of the donor's choice. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene
446 Seashore Road, Erma, New Jersey
Funeral services provided by:
Evoy Funeral Homes Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.