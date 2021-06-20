Robinson, Laura Jean, - 63, of Galloway, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. Born in Vineland, NJ, Laura grew up in Richland, NJ, and lived for many years in Folsom, Atlantic City, and surrounding areas before moving to Galloway more than a decade ago. In addition to a long career in the local hotel/casino industry and as a school bus driver, Laura was most recently employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Health Center at Galloway. Laura had a profound appreciation for the environment and an inspiring belief in the power of young people to change the world. In her free time, she enjoyed watching classic movies and educational television, reading mystery novels, listening to music, completing crossword puzzles, coloring, drawing, chatting with youth, and visiting family. Laura was a proud mother, daughter, sister, and friend, often exclaiming, "I have the best family in the world!" She raised two daughters of her own and co-parented four sons (Frank, Michael, Kenneth, and Norman) with her long-time partner, Booker T. "Mike" Blakey. Laura is predeceased by her parents Alfred Robinson Sr. and Doris Robinson (nee Johnson), and her uncles Charles "Pap" Johnson, Laurence "Bizzy" Johnson, Walter "Midgee" Johnson, and Stanley "Babs" Johnson as well as her aunts Alberta Dixon, Pearl Guilford, and Naomi Harris. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Deanna Lynn Robinson (Justin Pitts) and Dinean Marie Robinson (Joyelle Chandler); five siblings Alfred Jr., Doris Charlene, Lynn Marie, Terry Ann, and Toni Louise; a nephew Kory Eli Gordon; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends including Towanda Bryant-Price, Myrna Clark, Louis & Rose Guilford, Robert "Candy" Johnson, Lionel Johnson, Joyce Martin, Charlene Peterson, Darlene Robinson, Jerome Robinson, Janis Stephens, Roy Teller, and Laverne Hubbard. Out of respect for Laura's wishes, the family will not host a funeral or memorial service. We ask that you remember Laura as you knew her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City. Online condolences may be placed at www.parselsfh.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 20, 2021.