Hurst, Laurel "Lolly", - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, (nee Rosenfeldt) died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at home. She was born April 18, 1950 in Atlantic City to Regina (Welsh) and Drew Rosenfeldt. She graduated from Mainland Regional High School class of 1968. After graduation, she worked briefly in retail until becoming a homemaker when she married her husband Forrest "Larry" Hurst who survives her. Also survived by her two loving children Drew (Sara) Hurst and Rebecca (Kyle) Sciullo and three grandchildren Jacob Hurst, Hannah Sciullo, and Charlotte Sciullo, a sister Jeanne Templen, and three cousins Martha Fehernbach, William Graham, and Grace Weber. She is predeceased by her father and mother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday, December 22nd 12-1pm at Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, 304 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Service and burial private. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2021.