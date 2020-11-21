Menu
Lawrence Gross Sr.
Gross, Lawrence, Sr., - 79, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on November 18, 2020 peacefully at home. Mr. Gross was a loving husband of 58 years. He was a retired Electrical Contractor and landlord. Larry was an avid golfer and hunter for many years. He was a great father and enjoyed spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean M. Gross, and granddaughter, Amanda J. Kelly. He is survived by his three children, Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Gross, Jr. (Joan) of Mays Landing, Mr. Anthony Gross (Chris) of Mays Landing, and Mrs. Denise Gross Quaranta & Joseph of Mays Landing; and his three grandchildren, Jessica Gross, Brittany Gross and Alexa Quaranta of Mays Landing. Service will be private due to Covid. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to St. Jude Children Hospital.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 21, 2020.
