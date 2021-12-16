Mannery, Lawrence T. (Larry), - 62, of Little Egg Harbor, formerly of Galloway, passed away on December 12, 2021. Larry was special in every sense of the word. Everyone loved Larry and his quick wit, incredible memory and very strong will. He would just sit back and take everything in, adding his two cents when he thought we needed it. He was an inspiration to us all and influenced our lives tremendously. He was involved in Galloway Township Athletic Association and the Galloway Township Ambulance Squad. He loved listening to his police radio and adding his comments. He was an avid collector of sports cards. He followed all sports but especially loved watching (even though he was blind) his nephews and niece in all of their sporting events. He is preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Shirley Mannery, who took special care of him. He is survived by his loving sisters and brothers, Michele & Gary Dooner and Michael & Mary Jane (Peanut) Mannery; his nephews and nieces who he adored and they adored him, Gary Jr. & Katie Dooner, Michael (Bubba) & Khristi Mannery, Tyler & Ashley Mannery and Alyssa Mannery; his cherished great nieces and nephews, Adelyn & Grayson Mannery, Kallie & Kane Dooner and Harlee Mannery. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, December 19 from 4pm to 5pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Galloway Township K-9 Unit in Larry's name.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2021.