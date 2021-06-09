Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lawrence E. Scott Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ
Scott, Lawrence E. Jr., - 84, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at home. He was born in Lucerne, MO., residing in California prior to moving to New Jersey. Lawrence worked as Regional Sales Manager, in electronics sales for Dallas Lighthouse, TX. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1953-1955. He was a member of St. Mary's of The Pines, Manahawkin, N.J., also American Legion Post #493. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Jennings and husband Peter, of Barnegat, N.J., along with grandchildren Amanda, Peter Jr., and Stephen. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wood Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.