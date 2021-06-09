Scott, Lawrence E. Jr., - 84, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at home. He was born in Lucerne, MO., residing in California prior to moving to New Jersey. Lawrence worked as Regional Sales Manager, in electronics sales for Dallas Lighthouse, TX. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1953-1955. He was a member of St. Mary's of The Pines, Manahawkin, N.J., also American Legion Post #493. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Jennings and husband Peter, of Barnegat, N.J., along with grandchildren Amanda, Peter Jr., and Stephen. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 9, 2021.