Silipino, Lawrence C., - 84, of Hammonton, NJ and formerly of Bonita Springs, FL passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway, NJ. Larry was born and raised in Hammonton, graduating from Hammonton High School in 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 – 1957 aboard the U.S.S. Antietam and continued to be very active in many veterans affairs and events. Larry started working for Whitehall Laboratories in Hammonton, NJ when the plant opened and retired as the plant manager upon closure of the plant. He moved to Bonita Springs, FL in 1996 and returned to Hammonton in 2021. He is predeceased by his parents Anthony and Catherine Silipino and brothers Raymond, Anthony and Robert. Larry is survived by his devoted wife Nancy A Silipino (nee Craig), his children Sharon Petrucelli, Karen Franks, Tania Sceia (the late Charlie), Jody Mortellite (Anthony) and Nicole Krouse (Jason). He is the loving grandfather of Desiree Loveland (Jason), Ashley Petrucelli, Danielle, Christina and Brianna Franks, Katherine Sceia (Sean), Charles Sceia (Stephanie), Makenzie and Isabella Mortellite and Zachary and Jadyn Krouse and Great grandfather of Savanah, Dion, Gabrielle, Robert, Mia, Makayla, Michael, Mila, Gabriella, Gianni and Rhyan Lynn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday October 4, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. A mass of christian burial will follow at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish – St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will be in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Larry's memory to the Hammonton V.F.W. Post # 1026 390 S. Egg Harbor Rd. Hammonton, NJ 08037.To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 30, 2021.