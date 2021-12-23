Menu
Lee Ann Ney
Ney, Lee Ann, - 70, of Vineland, NJ passed away quietly at home on Sunday morning December 19, 2021. Lee Ann was born & raised in Millville where she was a longtime city resident prior to living in Ocean City and moving to Vineland in 2016. She was the daughter of the late Carolyn (Curliss) & Robert Andrews. Lee Ann was a graduate of Millville High School Class of 1969. She went on to later receive her Associates Degree from Cumberland County College. Lee Ann worked in the hospitality industry for many years. She was a longtime parishioner of the All Saints Parish in Millville where she was a Eucharistic Minister. She also enjoyed many great years cooking in the rectory for the Priests and staff at the church. Lee Ann enjoyed her time at the beach as well as caring for her K-9 companions. Lee Ann is survived by her husband of 45 yrs.: Paul J. Ney, 1 sister; Kim Andrews, TX, 1 brother; Kevin Andrews, TX, Sister-in-laws; Mariann Lilley, Tricia (Eddie), McClimate & Shirley Ney, Brother-in-laws; Jim, Patrick (Shari), Francis (Ana), Stephen (Barbara), Joe (Terri) Ney as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and cousins. Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday, December 28th from 9:30-11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 11 AM. Cremation & Inurnment was private. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or to the S.J. Reg. Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Millville, NJ 08332. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Paul and family: We were saddened to learn of Lee's passing. Please accept our sincere condolences. Death may be considered a bridge between the happy memories of yesterday and the promised reunion of tomorrow. May this thought bring you some degree of consolation. Jim Quaranta Eva Sparacio.
Jim Quaranta
December 24, 2021
