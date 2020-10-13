Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lee Seth Widder
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Widder, Lee Seth, - 68, of West Palm Beach, Florida passed away from kidney failure on September 27, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 8, 1952, to Annette and Burt Widder, both of whom have passed on and are laid to rest in Florida. At a young age, Lee moved to Atlantic City, New Jersey with his parents. He graduated from Atlantic City High School, then joined the US Navy. He later moved to Egg Harbor Township where he started a successful business, ABL Video and Photography. During that same time, he joined the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company. Lee then fell ill and retired to Florida where he lived until his death. He is survived by his wife, Janet Widder, and three sons, Matthew Widder and Bradford Widder of New Jersey and Chris Polk of California; his five-year-old grandson Joshua Widder; and many friends. Lee was a charismatic man with many ideas and a strong love for his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.