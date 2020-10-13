Widder, Lee Seth, - 68, of West Palm Beach, Florida passed away from kidney failure on September 27, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 8, 1952, to Annette and Burt Widder, both of whom have passed on and are laid to rest in Florida. At a young age, Lee moved to Atlantic City, New Jersey with his parents. He graduated from Atlantic City High School, then joined the US Navy. He later moved to Egg Harbor Township where he started a successful business, ABL Video and Photography. During that same time, he joined the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company. Lee then fell ill and retired to Florida where he lived until his death. He is survived by his wife, Janet Widder, and three sons, Matthew Widder and Bradford Widder of New Jersey and Chris Polk of California; his five-year-old grandson Joshua Widder; and many friends. Lee was a charismatic man with many ideas and a strong love for his family. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 13, 2020.