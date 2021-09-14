Bellamy, Leila Marie, - 18, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away September 8, 2021. She was born in Cape May Court House and was a lifetime resident here. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Whitesboro. Leila was a 2021 graduate of the Cape May County Special Services School. She enjoyed reading, music, and cooking. Leila is survived by her father, James Bellamy; her siblings, Dyneshia, James, Shane, Zac, Frankie, and Johnny; her grandmother, Olivia Spaulding; and a host of aunts including Lendell Odom, uncles including Tyrone Spaulding, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Spaulding Bellamy. Funeral services will be private for the family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.