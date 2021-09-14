Leila was such a huge part of our family. She came into our lives as a pure ball of energy, lighting up the world with her smile. We will remember the love she had for mermaids, dancing, and singing. Leila, we love you and know we will meet again one day. To the Bellamy family, we send our deepest condolences. We grieve this heartbreaking loss with you. - Michelle

The Loll & Gove Families Family September 15, 2021