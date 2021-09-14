Menu
Leila Marie Bellamy
2003 - 2021
BORN
2003
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Bellamy, Leila Marie, - 18, of Whitesboro, NJ, passed away September 8, 2021. She was born in Cape May Court House and was a lifetime resident here. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Whitesboro. Leila was a 2021 graduate of the Cape May County Special Services School. She enjoyed reading, music, and cooking. Leila is survived by her father, James Bellamy; her siblings, Dyneshia, James, Shane, Zac, Frankie, and Johnny; her grandmother, Olivia Spaulding; and a host of aunts including Lendell Odom, uncles including Tyrone Spaulding, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Deborah Spaulding Bellamy. Funeral services will be private for the family. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.
Our Condolences to Family Friends & love Ones at this time. Our thoughts &prayer are w/you all. God bless & keep all in his care.
Ms. Vienna Kathy Spaulding &Family
Family
September 20, 2021
Leila was such a huge part of our family. She came into our lives as a pure ball of energy, lighting up the world with her smile. We will remember the love she had for mermaids, dancing, and singing. Leila, we love you and know we will meet again one day. To the Bellamy family, we send our deepest condolences. We grieve this heartbreaking loss with you. - Michelle
The Loll & Gove Families
Family
September 15, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
September 14, 2021
