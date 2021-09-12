Wilkes, Leila Renee, - 63, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on September 2, 2021. Leila was born on April 1, 1958 and grew up in Pleasantville, NJ. She graduated from Pleasantville High School and after went on to Job Corp. She then went on to attend business school and technical school, where she graduated with honors. Leila worked for the casinos, and the water company, where she retired. Leila was kind, loving and had a giving spirit. She enjoyed nice weather and listening to her favorite gospel music. She will be dearly missed and always remembered.Leila was predeceased by her mother, Dorothea Wilkes, her brother Kevin Wilkes, and her brother Marc Wilkes. She is survived by her son, Marcus Dillard, brother, Gerald (Sonia) Wilkes; two aunts Gwendolyn Dawud and Geraldine Harvey; one uncle, John Wilkes, Sr.; her nieces, Aisha Brown, Angel Coretto and Markeima Wilkes, her nephews Kevin Wilkes, Gerald Wilkes, Jr, Jeffrey Gregory, and her beloved god-son, Zion Adams.The celebration of life will be held at Adams Perfect Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Viewing is from 10am -11am. Services begin at 11am.We request all of Leila's loved ones to join us in celebrating her beautiful life. Gifts, Flowers and expressions of love can be sent to Adams Perfect.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 12, 2021.