Day, Len, - 74, of Belleplain, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Cape Regional Medical Center. Born in Lawton, OK he was the son of Troy & Clara Day and the husband of Linda Lee Day. He came to NJ in 1965 from Oklahoma where he met his wife of what would have been 55 years on the 30th of November, Linda (Lee) Day. He retired from construction and later from maintenance supervisor at Outdoor World Lake & Shore. He was a member of the Belleplain Fire Company and Belleplain Emergency Ambulance Corps. He was the beloved father of two, Marvela Day and Robert (Crystal) Day, and grandfather to four grandsons Austin, Kade, Cameron, and Samuel Day, and his faithful companions; Sugarfoot, Tillie, and Ellie. Len was predeceased by his parents, Troy and Clara Day, his brothers Larry, Eddie, and Jerry. He is survived by his siblings Ronald (Phyllis) Day and Lacreta (Joseph) Catletti. Numerous nieces, nephews, and surrogate family. He loved fishing, working on lawnmowers, and socializing with his many friends and family. A memorial service will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 10:00 AM. In following with state protocols and limited gatherings, please maintain distancing, and be mindful of other attendees wishing to pay their respects as well. Social distancing and face masks are required. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 17, 2020.