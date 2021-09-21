Menu
Leo Francis O'Neill
FUNERAL HOME
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ
O'Neill, Leo Francis, - 88, of Ocean View, passed on September 18. Born in Trenton, NJ he lived in Cape May Courthouse. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War on the USS Robert H. McCard, DD-822. He had attended several of this ship reunions over the past decade. He was also a member of the American Legion Tuckahoe Post 239. He enjoyed NASCAR, skiing and Ford trucks. He traveled to 45 states and also Ireland, Italy. Spain, Portugal & France. He participated in several Anchor House Ride for runaways annual bike ride & Cory's ride as well. Survivors include his children Lee Ann Popovich and her husband William, Marlene Sisti and her husband Vito, Steven O'Neill and his wife Liz; and his stepdaughter Virginia Cavella, his caretaker; his sisters Lorraine Rose, and Patricia Grouser and her husband Richard; and his grandchildren William Popovich, Brian Popovich, Jessica Cifelli, Nicholas Popovich, and Steven O'Neill, and eight great-grandchildren. He also had many nieces, nephews, friends & neighbors. He is predeceased by his wife Mary O'Neill, his parents, Vincent & Grace (Batz)O'Neill, brothers Vincent, Richard & John O'Neill. Sisters Loretta & Joan Reinhardt. Also by his beloved canine companion Lucia (his girl!). Viewing will be Wednesday, September 22nd from 9:30 am until 10:45 am with a Mass at 11:00 am at St. Joseph's RC Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May, NJ. Memorials may be given to Anchor House Foundation, Trenton, NJ, or St Jude. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ
Sep
22
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marlene , I am so sorry for your loss ,My Deepest Sympathy to you and your family.
Ray Scannella
September 27, 2021
Dear Pat and family. So very sorry to hear of the passing of your brother. May memories of good times help to ease your loss. My prayers are with you all at his difficult time.
Joyce Pallay Gulielmo
September 23, 2021
Sorry about your loss. He will be missed. Your all are in our thoughts and prayers
Reggie, Karla, Kids and grandkids
Family
September 22, 2021
I´m sorry to hear that Leo has passed away,I will always have fond memories of Leo stopping by my sisters house when I´m working on my truck, teaching me a trick or two and having great conversations about trucks, tractors, boats .... All that good stuff. Rest In Peace Leo.
John Gonzales
September 21, 2021
Marlene, Le Ann and Steve Sorry to hear about the loss of your dad he rest in peace. May Lord be with you in this difficult time.
Sharon Coleman
Friend
September 21, 2021
