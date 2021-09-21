O'Neill, Leo Francis, - 88, of Ocean View, passed on September 18. Born in Trenton, NJ he lived in Cape May Courthouse. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War on the USS Robert H. McCard, DD-822. He had attended several of this ship reunions over the past decade. He was also a member of the American Legion Tuckahoe Post 239. He enjoyed NASCAR, skiing and Ford trucks. He traveled to 45 states and also Ireland, Italy. Spain, Portugal & France. He participated in several Anchor House Ride for runaways annual bike ride & Cory's ride as well. Survivors include his children Lee Ann Popovich and her husband William, Marlene Sisti and her husband Vito, Steven O'Neill and his wife Liz; and his stepdaughter Virginia Cavella, his caretaker; his sisters Lorraine Rose, and Patricia Grouser and her husband Richard; and his grandchildren William Popovich, Brian Popovich, Jessica Cifelli, Nicholas Popovich, and Steven O'Neill, and eight great-grandchildren. He also had many nieces, nephews, friends & neighbors. He is predeceased by his wife Mary O'Neill, his parents, Vincent & Grace (Batz)O'Neill, brothers Vincent, Richard & John O'Neill. Sisters Loretta & Joan Reinhardt. Also by his beloved canine companion Lucia (his girl!). Viewing will be Wednesday, September 22nd from 9:30 am until 10:45 am with a Mass at 11:00 am at St. Joseph's RC Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May, NJ. Memorials may be given to Anchor House Foundation, Trenton, NJ, or St Jude. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 21, 2021.