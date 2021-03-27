O'CONNOR, LEON PHILIP, III, - February 19, 1948 – March 21, 2021 Lee had a ready smile, a listening ear, a helping hand, and a pure heart. He loved his homes in Manhattan and West Cape May, NJ, and riding his bike or scooter around both. He was passionate about theater, enjoyed reading history books, and spending time with friends. Lee died in hospice in his Jersey home with his wife, Gayle, by his side. Treatments for cancer began in October 2019, and due to the efforts of those at Weill Cornell and AtlantiCare, he had a few very good months. The oldest of seven, Lee was born in Washington, D.C., and was raised in Levittown, Long Island and then Levittown, PA. After graduating from Neshaminy High School, he attended Bucks County Community College. On February 24, 1969, Lee enlisted in the Army and was sent to Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on September 29, 1970. In 2014, he finally sought the help he needed from the VA, which formally declared that he suffered from PTSD. After Nam, he attended Penn State and worked for IBM and 3M. In 1979, he moved to NYC where he met Gayle. They were married on November 8, 1981. Lee worked on production crews and stage managed in NYC and regionally, and became a member of Actors' Equity Association. It was while working for East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC), with productions in Rutherford and Cape May, that Lee and Gayle fell in love with Cape May and purchased a house here in 1993. When Gayle became the next artistic director, Lee became the company's technical director. Together, they mounted 115 different ELTC productions between 1999 – 2020. From 1990-2000, Lee served on the Board of the Episcopal Actors' Guild, NYC; 1999 – 2021, the Board of ELTC, and from 2004-2021, volunteered for the Food Closet of Cape May City. He signed up as a volunteer for the West Cape May Fire Department in 2018 as a "thank you" for the firemen who tried to save their 1840's cottage. Lee is preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Hubbell O'Connor; father, Leon P. O'Connor, Jr.; and nephew, Michael K. O'Connor. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Stahlhuth; and his siblings: Kathy Hart (husband Jack), Kevin O'Connor (wife Lauren), Mark O'Connor, Beth Worthington (husband Charles), Sean O'Connor, and Christopher O'Connor (wife Debora), as well as nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Lee's memorial ceremony can be attended via livestream only. Plans for a larger celebration will be made when the pandemic is over. The livestream memorial ceremony will take place on Saturday (April 10th) at 1pm in the Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May. The livestream will be active at 12:50pm and can be accessed by clicking this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/61121446
In lieu of flowers, Gayle requests making donations to the Lee O'Connor Memorial Fund at East Lynne Theater Company, PO Box 121, Cape May, NJ 08204. Checks may be made to the theater, with "Lee O'Connor Memorial Fund" on the memo line. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2021.