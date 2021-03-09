Dear Betty, Lenny and the entire Paccione family... Our heartfelt sympathies on the loss of your husband, dad, grandpop & great-grandpop. Lenny, I only met your dad a few times but, having known you & the person you are, your dad raised a wonderful family. That is the greatest testament that a man can receive. It was kind of you to take the time to pay your respects at my moms service in 2017, I am sorry that I am unable to reciprocate at this time. Say hi to your mom and tell her that she and her entire family are in my prayers. Rest in peace, Mr Paccione.

Paul Monar & Family March 11, 2021