PACCIONE, LEONARD JOHN, Sr., - 91, of Margate, went home to the Lord on March 7, 2021. Leonard was born on October 6, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York. He worked at the family's Oceanview Motel, located on States Avenue in Atlantic City. Due to the Uptown Urban Renewal Project, the motel was sold in 1967 via eminent domain. Leonard transitioned to a Jitney owner/driver and retired in 1994. He was a big fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, the New York Yankees, and the Dallas Cowboys. Leonard loved spending time with his family celebrating meals, holidays, and special events at the family home, where he was affectionally known as "Poppy" and a lifetime of good memories were made. He leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Carella). Survived by his children Leonard, Jr., Michael (Maryanne), Stephen (Lucy), and John (Karyn), and daughter-in-law, Patti. Grandchildren: Dr. Kristin, Dr. Rachel (Brian), Christina (Jake), Leonard III (Alicia), Michael II, Stephen Jr., John Jr., Nicholas, Michael and Christopher James "CJ." Great-grandchildren: Brian, Jr., Sutton, Joseph, James, Jr. and Ashton. Predeceased by his parents, Angelo and Katherine (Schiraldi), brother, John, and sisters, Martha and Elizabeth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 12th at 12:00pm at Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital at St. Jude.org
. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 9, 2021.