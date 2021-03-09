Menu
Leonard John Paccione Sr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
PACCIONE, LEONARD JOHN, Sr., - 91, of Margate, went home to the Lord on March 7, 2021. Leonard was born on October 6, 1929 in Brooklyn, New York. He worked at the family's Oceanview Motel, located on States Avenue in Atlantic City. Due to the Uptown Urban Renewal Project, the motel was sold in 1967 via eminent domain. Leonard transitioned to a Jitney owner/driver and retired in 1994. He was a big fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, the New York Yankees, and the Dallas Cowboys. Leonard loved spending time with his family celebrating meals, holidays, and special events at the family home, where he was affectionally known as "Poppy" and a lifetime of good memories were made. He leaves behind his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Carella). Survived by his children Leonard, Jr., Michael (Maryanne), Stephen (Lucy), and John (Karyn), and daughter-in-law, Patti. Grandchildren: Dr. Kristin, Dr. Rachel (Brian), Christina (Jake), Leonard III (Alicia), Michael II, Stephen Jr., John Jr., Nicholas, Michael and Christopher James "CJ." Great-grandchildren: Brian, Jr., Sutton, Joseph, James, Jr. and Ashton. Predeceased by his parents, Angelo and Katherine (Schiraldi), brother, John, and sisters, Martha and Elizabeth. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 12th at 12:00pm at Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital at St. Jude.org. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate
NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Steve and family, We are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts. From reading your dad´s obituary, it looks like he lived a full life surrounded by family. Hopefully, that brings you peace. We are sure he will be very missed by you and many others. Take care, Kirsten and Joe
Kirsten and Joe
March 12, 2021
Dear Bettina and family, With deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved husband/father/grandfather, Lenny. You are in my thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Mary Alice Crawford
March 11, 2021
Mike and Maryanne, Sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May God give you the peace that you seek.
Satya Ravva
March 11, 2021
Dear Betty, Lenny and the entire Paccione family... Our heartfelt sympathies on the loss of your husband, dad, grandpop & great-grandpop. Lenny, I only met your dad a few times but, having known you & the person you are, your dad raised a wonderful family. That is the greatest testament that a man can receive. It was kind of you to take the time to pay your respects at my moms service in 2017, I am sorry that I am unable to reciprocate at this time. Say hi to your mom and tell her that she and her entire family are in my prayers. Rest in peace, Mr Paccione.
Paul Monar & Family
March 11, 2021
Dear Michael and Maryanne and the Paccione family. We are so sorry for your loss. May you find some comfort in all the wonderful and joyous memories shared over so many years of births, graduations, weddings, more births and holidays. Love and peace, Sandy and Mike
Sandy and Mike Brown
March 10, 2021
Betty and family, sorry for the loss of your dear one. Will pray for your family.
Maryann McClellan
March 10, 2021
Michael and Maryanne, I have sweet memories of meeting Mr. Paccione at the Italian Festival in Richmond. I know that you will miss him but he will be in your hearts forever.
Diane Campbell
March 9, 2021
John, please accept my most heartfelt sympathies for your loss. I pray Our Lord cradle your father in His hands and provide comfort to you and your family. As you honor your dad's memory, remember "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die."
Barbara Shlegle
Coworker
March 9, 2021
I´m so sorry for you´re loss he was a great man. Loved is laugh. He will be missed
Kevin Bowers
March 9, 2021
