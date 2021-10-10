Menu
Leonard A. Polistina
1945 - 2021
1945
2021
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Polistina, Leonard A., - 76, of Somers Point, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He was born August 10, 1945 in Atlantic City to Leonardo and Grace (Santaflamino) Polistina. He served three years in the Army during Vietnam and graduated from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy, received his PD from Wharton and was product manager for Boehringer Ingelheim. From there he pursued his greatest passion of boating. He was a Master Mariner with a 3,000 Ton License. Received many commendations from the Coast Guard and was an outstanding fisherman and loved to hunt. He was an amazing story or joke teller. No matter where you were on the East Coast and the Bahamas he would bump into someone shouting "Hey Capt. Lenny!" He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Susan Polistina; his son, Leonard L Polistina (Danielle); daughters, Judith G. Alberto (Mark) and Stefanie Markellos; 15 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation was private and burial at sea will be private. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences, may be placed at www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.
Parsels Funeral Home
