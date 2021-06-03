Sofield, Leonard "Larry", - 81, of Hiawassee, GA, It is with deeply saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our loved one. We rejoice in knowing he has entered the Kingdom of Heaven. Leonard was born in Philadelphia, PA., to Edwin and Anna (nee Bermudez) Sofield. He grew up in New Tripoli, PA., then moved to Lindenwold, N.J. At age 17 Leonard joined the U.S. Coast Guard. He went to Boot Camp in Cape May, N.J., he was stationed at Battery Park, N.Y., then transferred to Burlington, VT., on Lake Champlain. He was an engineman on the Coast Guard Cutter Sauk. After his service in the Coast Guard, Leonard returned to Lindenwold, N.J. and became a police officer. He helped establish the first canine unit for the department. During the 1960's Leonard raced cars at Heightstown Speedway and Pleasantville Speedway under the name of Pee Wee Sofield. He then moved to West Creek, N.J., where he was a mechanic for his mother's family run Service Station. He helped establish the West Creek Police Dept., and was a member of the West Creek School Board and West Creek Methodist Church. Leonard went to work for McCarthy Ford Dealership in 1972 in Pleasantville, N.J. During this time a union member came to organize the shop, and he was very instrumental in helping the union organize the shop, so they offered him a job as an organizer. He worked for the Amalgamated Union for many years, becoming Vice President. Leonard was an avid fisherman and loved fishing as much as possible off the coast of New Jersey. He established the Tuckerton Fish Off Kiss Off Tournament for many years with close friends. Leonard retired from the Union in 1992 and moved to Marathon in the Florida Keys. He became an avid scuba diver and fisherman, loved playing golf and riding his motorcycle. Leonard and his family then moved to the beautiful mountains of Hiawassee, GA. He became involved in building race cars, and built many winning race cars, winning many championships at Brasstown Race Track and Blue Ridge Race Track with drivers Arlen Ledford, Ricky Smith and his pride and joy son Steven. Leonard was a very charitable man, giving to those in need, especially St. Jude Children's Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, Shriner's Hospital and Tower to Tower. Leonard was predeceased by his parents Edwin and Anna Sofield, brother Howard Sofield, son John Sofield, grandsons Michael and Leonard Sofield. He leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years Diana, sons Larry Sofield, Mystic Islands, N.J., Leonard Sofield, Hiawassee, GA., Michael Sofield, Tuckerton, N.J., daughter Tammy Reynolds (Rick), Mystic Islands, N.J., sons Walter Sofield (Lisa), Young Harris, GA., Lewis Sofield (JoAnne), Tuckerton, N.J., Scott Sofield (Leigh), Canton, GA., Steven Sofield, Hiawassee, GA., brother Edwin Sofield, Tuckerton, N.J., sister-in-law Patty Sofield, Clemonton, N.J., 20 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, many loving cousins, nephews, nieces and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of his favorite charities. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021, from 12-1 PM, with a Service at 1 PM, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Tuckerton. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 3, 2021.