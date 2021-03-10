Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
LeRoy Price Sr.
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Price, LeRoy, Sr., - 97, of Somers Point, and Galloway passed away on March 7, 2021. LeRoy was born on December 9, 1923 and was a longtime resident of Pleasantville. After graduating from PHS, he enlisted in the Army and served in the 1270th Engineer Combat Battalion during WWII and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant T4. LeRoy worked for 39 years employed by the New Jersey Water Company. He was a member of the Mount Pleasant Methodist Church in Pleasantville and loved singing in the choir. After retirement, he did volunteer work for the Mainland Division of the Atlantic City Medical Center and even appeared in their advertisements and brochures for Royal Suites in Galloway. He enjoyed attending the Egg Harbor Township Senior Center. He was a collector of stamps, coins, Coca-Cola memorabilia and was an avid sports fan. LeRoy is predeceased by his parents Charles and Reba (Cassaboon) Price, wife Dorothy E. (Broome) Price and seven siblings. He is survived by two sons, LeRoy Jr. (Denise) Price and Robert Price (Kathy Cook); five grandchildren, Stephen (Erika) Price, Michael (Christine) Price, Stephanie McElwaine (Ron Stewart), Jaime Price and Brianna Price (Mike Juliano); seven great-grandchildren, Nathan Price, Tyler Price, Kellen Price and Jordyn McElwaine, Isla Stewart, Caitlyn Krokos and Natalie Krokos. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11am at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in LeRoy's memory to the Atlantic City Medical Center – Mainland Division. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Pop was a great guy. I cherish the memories from our old Softball team. Prices Pit where Pop was our pitcher and team leader. RIP Leroy!!
Lou Gambale
March 11, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mr. Leroy Price's passing, but I know he is in a wonderful place, now. Yes, he went through the pearly gates to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ. God knows His own and keeps His promises. I'll always remember Mr. Price as a friendly person always willing to give of himself for others. May the Good Lord continue to guide and keep his family and friends. Amen. My sincere condolences...
Andre Johnson
March 10, 2021
My condolences to the Price family. Leroy was my Little League coach in the '60's and a very nice man.
Gregory M Jiampetti
March 10, 2021
My condolences to the Family and friends. My price was a great person.
William a Williams
March 10, 2021
RIP to one of the nicest people ever. Many fond memories of Moose.
Brian Vigue
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results