So sorry to hear of Mr. Leroy Price's passing, but I know he is in a wonderful place, now. Yes, he went through the pearly gates to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ. God knows His own and keeps His promises. I'll always remember Mr. Price as a friendly person always willing to give of himself for others. May the Good Lord continue to guide and keep his family and friends. Amen. My sincere condolences...

Andre Johnson March 10, 2021