Price, LeRoy, Sr., - 97, of Somers Point, and Galloway passed away on March 7, 2021. LeRoy was born on December 9, 1923 and was a longtime resident of Pleasantville. After graduating from PHS, he enlisted in the Army and served in the 1270th Engineer Combat Battalion during WWII and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant T4. LeRoy worked for 39 years employed by the New Jersey Water Company. He was a member of the Mount Pleasant Methodist Church in Pleasantville and loved singing in the choir. After retirement, he did volunteer work for the Mainland Division of the Atlantic City Medical Center and even appeared in their advertisements and brochures for Royal Suites in Galloway. He enjoyed attending the Egg Harbor Township Senior Center. He was a collector of stamps, coins, Coca-Cola memorabilia and was an avid sports fan. LeRoy is predeceased by his parents Charles and Reba (Cassaboon) Price, wife Dorothy E. (Broome) Price and seven siblings. He is survived by two sons, LeRoy Jr. (Denise) Price and Robert Price (Kathy Cook); five grandchildren, Stephen (Erika) Price, Michael (Christine) Price, Stephanie McElwaine (Ron Stewart), Jaime Price and Brianna Price (Mike Juliano); seven great-grandchildren, Nathan Price, Tyler Price, Kellen Price and Jordyn McElwaine, Isla Stewart, Caitlyn Krokos and Natalie Krokos. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11am at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in LeRoy's memory to the Atlantic City Medical Center – Mainland Division. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 10, 2021.