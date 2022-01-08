REA, Leslie C. "Les", - 86, of West Cape May, passed away on January 5, 2022. Born in Wildwood in 1935, Les has been a lifelong resident of West Cape May. He was a proud farmer his entire life, owning and working the land that has been in his family for the past 100 years. His hardworking and lovable personality beamed thru those big blue eyes, boyish grinning smile, huge hands, and sun quenched exterior. He attended WCM Elem and graduated from Cape May HS in 1954. Les went on U.S. Active Duty for 6 months then 5 1/2 years in the N.J. National Guard. He married Diane Jean Davis in CM Methodist Church June 22, 1960. On the family farm and nearby land, from 1940 to 1996 the Rea Farm produced lima beans. In the late 1990's, the farm focus shifted from commercial wholesale lima bean growing to opening Rea's Farm Market with beach plums, strawberries, lima beans, and a variety of vegetables. Les loved the land and preserved the farm in 1999. Les was an active member of FFA and 4-H. In 1968, he was recognized by the NJ Board of Ag as the Outstanding Young Farmer in NJ. He gave leadership to the CMC Board of Ag as President, Beach Plum Assoc., Farm Home Admin Advisor, delegate to State Ag Conv and NJ Farm Bureau. He was a strong supporter of the 4-H Youth Dev where he directed and assisted in a variety of ways. Les served as chairman of the Advisory Council for Rutgers Cooperative Extension of CMC and advisor to the Cape Tech HS Agri-science and Horticulture Program. His community service reaches beyond the farm community by serving on the WCM Board of Ed, Planning and Zoning Board. He was a member of Cape Island Masonic Lodge F&AM #30. Les worked with area schools and boy scouts with hayrides, camping, and farm education programs. Wearing his signature suspenders, he often pulled bands and floats in local parades with his tractor. A proud supporter of the NJ Audubon Society hosting birders from around the world at the "beanery" and the farm he so loved. Les was a staple at the Backyard Market, Strawberry, Tomato, and Lima Bean Festivals. He is predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Amy Rea; his son, Charles Rea and very recently, his daughter, Jeannette "Missy" Rea. Les is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his wife of 61 years, Diane; daughter, Carol Rea Flynn (Kelly Keppel); three grandchildren, Tyler Flynn, Kaitlyn Flynn and Kiersten Keywood; brother, Ernest Rea; as well as extended family and many dear and lifelong friends. Les' viewing will take place on Tuesday (Jan. 11th) from 10am until 11:30am in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. His Masonic Service will begin at 11:30am in the funeral home and will be followed by his religious ceremony to begin at approximately 11:45am. Livestream accessibility for the ceremonies in the funeral home will be available at 11:20am by clicking this link https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/les-rea-masonic-and-funeral-ceremony
Interment will take place in Tabernacle Cem., Lower Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to CMC 4-H Foundation. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 8, 2022.