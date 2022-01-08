My deepest sympathy to Mrs. Rea, Brother Ernie and all of the Rea children and grand children. Les was the kindest person I knew. I remember when I decided to start a small farm with nothing more that my fathers back field to do it. Les and Ernie drove their big tractors all the way from their farm in West Cape May to my fathers house in Erma and plowed and disked my field. They left behind a field as pretty a sight as you could see, ready to plant. I grew mostly tomatoes on that field and those tomatoes paid my way through college. I cannot thank the Reas enough for that and I think of it often as myself and my three sons still farm that field to this day. Thanks again, your great deeds will live on in all those who were blessed enough to experience them.

Chuck Sandman Friend January 10, 2022