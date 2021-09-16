Stewart, Leticia, - 50, of Somers Point, was born in Orange, NJ on April 4, 1971. She was the daughter of Shelia Lasenberry and Dwight Griggs. She departed this life September 10, 2021 in her home after an extended illness. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, both parents, one sister, one brother, three nieces, two nephews, and other family members and friends. Professional Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 S. Main St. Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.
My heart still hurts. I'm really going to miss you cuzzo. I love you and forever will i cherish our moments together
Kymberly Griggs
September 19, 2021
Somewhere beneath a bluer sky where purest waters gently flow.
Our Lord has made a place for us free from all trials here below.
And there someday we'll meet again the ones we love and long to see;
And in God's presence we shall live together for Eternity.
Sweet peace.
Robert & Pastor Harriet A. Session