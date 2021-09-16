Stewart, Leticia, - 50, of Somers Point, was born in Orange, NJ on April 4, 1971. She was the daughter of Shelia Lasenberry and Dwight Griggs. She departed this life September 10, 2021 in her home after an extended illness. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, both parents, one sister, one brother, three nieces, two nephews, and other family members and friends. Professional Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 S. Main St. Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 16, 2021.