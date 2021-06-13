Albrecht, Lewis P., III, - 72, of Ocean View, NJ, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. He was born in Mayville, NJ on June 6, 1948. Lewie was raised in Cape May County and graduated from Middle Township High School. He served and was honorably discharged from the United States Army. Lewie owned and operated Albrecht's Custom Automotive in Cape May Court House. He later relocated to Santa Barbara, CA where he worked for Mercury Airlines and learned to fly. Lewie was gentle and kind. He loved engines, cars, planes and Space Patrol. Lewie is survived by his mother, Jean Morris Albrecht and predeceased by his father, Lewis P. Albrecht, Jr. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.