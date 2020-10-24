Accordino, Lillian A. (Cutro), - 85, of Mays Landing, died peacefully at home, in the loving arms of her daughter Suzanne on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. She was born on November 12, 1934, in Bayonne New Jersey, the sixth in a family of seven children to the late Rose and Nicholas Cutro. Lillian is survived by her other children: Monica R DeSanto, Steven N Accordino, and Matthew C Accordino; daughter in law Linda Accordino; six grandchildren: Matthew A and Amanda R DeSanto, Jairus and Jessica Accordino, Brooke and Carmine H. Accordino and a great-grandson, Jackson DeSanto Bogues. After graduating high school, Lillian worked at Baker Caster Oil until her marriage to the late Carmine L Accordino in 1955. They settled in Peekskill, New York where they raised their family. Lillian was a stay at home mom until her children were old enough for her to enter the teaching work force at Walter Panas High School until 1980. Then the family moved to Scottsdale Arizona, with only two older children at home, she found a place as a teaching assistant in the Paradise Valley school district. She also worked many years until her retirement for Walgreens mail order pharmacy. After retiring in 2003, she and Carmine decided to leave the warmth of Arizona and move back to their New Jersey roots, settling in Mays Landing. They traveled, enjoyed their grandchildren, and were huge fans of the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. If you were lucky enough to stop by the house while she was making her out of this world sauce and meatballs, you were guaranteed to leave with the biggest smile on your face as well as a care package tucked under your arm. Suzanne, Monica, Steven, & Matthew would like to thank from the bottom of their hearts Darlene and all the other Heartland Hospice angels for their unconditional care and understanding during their Mom's illness. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Lillian would have liked donations sent to: overdoselifeline.org
