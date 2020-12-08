Chalk , Lillian, - 94, of Hammonton, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Saturday December 5, 2020 at her home. She was born in Neptune, NJ and graduated from Lakewood High School. Lillian worked for Bell Telephone as an operator, Deer Park Baking Co. and at the Hammonton Elementary and Middle Schools in the cafeteria. Lillian is predeceased by her husband Herbert Chalk, Sr. and son Herbert Chalk, Jr. as well as her brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Sally Restuccio (Ross), Peter J. Chalk (Susan), Patricia Zoyac (Stephen) and Tracey Petetti (Leo) all of Hammonton, NJ, daughter in law Trissie Chalk of Laureldale, NJ and her sister Dorothy Clapper of Barnegat, NJ. Loving grandmother of Ross Restuccio, Jr. (Sharon), Frank Restuccio, Sr. (Cara), Breanne French (Rob), Daniel Chalk (Marie), Peter W. Chalk (Jiyoon), Salvatore Petetti (Emma), Reece Petetti (Tristan) and Stephen Zoyac. The great grandmother of Sara Restuccio, Ross Restuccio, III, Stephen Restuccio, Gracie Rose Restuccio, Frank Brian Restuccio, Jr, Rylee Mae Restuccio and Cody Brian Restuccio. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020, from 9:00-11:00am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Service will be held at 11:00am. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made in Lillian's memory to the Hammonton Presbyterian Church 326 Bellevue Ave. Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences, visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 8, 2020.