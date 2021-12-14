Palmonari, Lillian E., - 93, of Buena, passed away on December 10, 2021. Lillian was born in Shelton, CT, to the late Anthony Frana and Margaret (nee: Laslofi) on August 4, 1928. She was raised in Dorothy with her sister, the late Viola Horvath by he mother and stepfather, the late Nicholas Mrakovich. She attended Dorothy Middle School and Egg Harbor City High School. In her youth, she enjoyed skating and Young's Skating Center. She moved to Buena after marrying her husband of 65 years, the late Joseph Palmonari. Lillian was a life member of Central Association of the Miraculous Medal. She was a member of St. Bernard's Church of Dorothy, St Mary's Church of Vineland and most recently St. Vincent DePaul of Mays Landing. She was a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary daily. Lillian was a devoted wife and dedicated mother. Later in life, she enjoyed trips to the casino with her husband and son Bruce. Bruce was her caretaker for the past 9 years and they enjoyed watching Mexican Martial Arts on Friday Nights and drinking Mexican Coca-Cola. Lillian is survived by her five children, and numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 16th, 11AM, at the St Vincent DePaul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy, Mays Landing, where a viewing will be held from 10-11AM. Burial will follow at St. Bernard's Cemetery of Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: C.A.M.M., 475 Chelten Ave, Philadelphia, PA, 19144. Info & Condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 14, 2021.