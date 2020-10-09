Robinson, Lillian (Poppy), - 78, Passed away peacefully on October 4, by natural causes. She is predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Dorothy Gill of Pleasantville/Galloway NJ. She lived in Galloway with her husband, Rodman (Ted) of 58 years. She spent her younger years living on military bases before they settled in NJ. Growing up in Pleasantville she attended Pleasantville HS. She often talked about walking to and from school & working in their family store in Pleasantville (Gills). One thing she loved was dancing. She had the honor of dancing on the Steel Pier as one of Tony Grants Stars of Tomorrow, where she performed in many dance shows & also appeared on the Al Albert showcase. She later passed that love to her Grandchildren & Great-Grandchildren, who all danced at some point. She also loved cooking for family, especially "Tuesday night dinners" every week. Everyone's favorites, her homemade spaghetti & meatballs. She will be missed greatly by her daughters, Lenora (Fran) Champion & Lena (Doug) Harris. Beloved grandmother to Desirae Champion (Brian McDowell); Vaughn Champion; Laura Harris; Luke Harris (Fiancé Amanda Bittle). Loving Great-Grandmother to Lily, Chloe, Amelia, & Liam McDowell. A doting sister to Pastor Greg (Kim) Gill of New Orleans, Louisiana. & a devoted Aunt to Greg (Jen) Gill; Erica (Trent) Reisberger; & many other nieces and nephews. She will truly be missed by all. Celebration of life will be at a later date.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 9, 2020.