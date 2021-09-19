Schroer, Lillian Rose, - 67, of Germania, peacefully left this earth in her home while surrounded by family and friends after a courageous 10 year battle with multiple myeloma. Lily will be most remembered for her love of people. She had a genuine interest in getting to know everyone she met. She was innately nurturing and empathetic. She had a way of making everyone feel seen and was always the mediator. She loved children and one of her greatest joys was sharing her zest for life with them. Lily had deep seated creativity and was able to apply it to so many facets. From painting and drawing, baking and decorating wedding cakes, making porcelain dolls, wood burning duck decoys, or just cooking up five course meals from practically nothing. She was always working on making something beautiful or delicious. Lily had a passion for nature and outdoor activities. She would walk the day away on the beach or fish till her heart was content. She would garden and preserve food for the year ahead. She enjoyed horseback riding her entire life and had an unspoken bond with her special horse Clover. Lily and her husband created a cabin escape to submerge their family in the natural world, and have handed that down for their descendants to hone their own love for nature. Lily had more love in her tiny little body than you could ever imagine. She gave it freely and without a doubt enjoyed life to the fullest. Lily was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Stephen J Schroer. As well as her parents Bertha and Harry Tracey. Survived by: her daughters, Pepper (Chris) Blankenship, Laurel (Joseph) Kurtz, Ivy (Adam Wepy) Schroer, Alyssum (Luke) Wepy; her grandchildren, Kylee, Riley, Colby, Barrett, Ubrig, Rocco and Axel; her siblings, Holly (Kenneth), Fern (Sean), Maryann (Gery) and David. As well as a large extended family and many friends. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Viewing 9/21/21 2-3:30 pm with an open time for sharing memories from 3:30-4 pm. The family asks that you wear a mask for the viewing and time of sharing. For more details please visit www.wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends of Forsythe www.friendsofforsythe.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.