Starn-Hampton, Lillian, - 98, of Lake Wylie, SC, was welcomed home to the Lord on November 10, 2020. Lillian was born on January 9, 1922, to Charles Starn and Sophie (Hees) Starn. She was the third oldest of 15 brothers and sisters, including Charles, Sophie, Esther, Fred, James, Elsie, Harry, Betty, Peggy, Don, Bob, Wesley, Stanley, and Cathy. Lillian graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1936 and began her career in the family business "Starn's Shoprite," where she worked in the office for 36 years. Lillian met the love of her life, Howard W. Hampton (deceased 2019), and was married for 71 years. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends on the ski slopes and golf courses and also loved boating and fishing. Lillian and Howard were members of Central United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She was a person of faith sharing the love of the Lord with all those she met. Lillian is survived by her twin daughters, Pamela Manley and Linda (Brian) Cruse; four grandchildren, Justin Manley, Jackie (Joe Lyons) Zinn, Kristin (Bill) Stech, and John (Samantha) Cruse, along with ten great-grandchildren, Alexa, Jared, Gabe, Jacob, Cameron, Riley, Evelyn, Lillian, and Henry. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Alan Manley (Pam), and grandson through marriage John Zinn (Jackie). A private burial will be held. Lillian's charities were Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Avenue, Linwood, NJ 08221, and to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, P.O.Box 5358, Atlantic City, NJ 08404. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 14, 2020.