Tortello, Lillian, - 94, of Pleasantville, a resident of the Villa Raffaella, peacefully joined the Lord on Tuesday February 23, 2021. Lillian was born and raised on the Tortello homestead on Pomona Road in Pomona, which is now part of Stockton University. She was a resident of Northfield for many years with her sister Dorothy Powell. Lillian was a clothing finisher at the I. Greenberg Company a local manufacturing sportswear facility; along with the Swim & Sweat retail outlet; managed by her sister Dorothy. Lillian was the first resident at the Villa Raffaella and resided there for 21 years. She was a member of the St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Marie Tortello; her two brothers, Samuel and Orlando Tortello; her seven sisters, Dorothy Powell, Anne Decessino Seabrook, Florence Brandoin, Hellen Decessino, Carolyn LaMonaca, Doris Bush, and Rita Schwenger; along with her brother-in-law, Frank Powell. She is survived by her many nieces, nephews, local friends, especially her loving friends Dino & Nina Giacona, and her Villa family. Lillian was a kind gentle woman who dearly loved everyone, particularly the Sisters and Staff at the Villa Raffaella. Her face would glow with any opportunity to hold a baby or see a small child. Friends may pay their respects at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish, 1421 New Road, Northfield, NJ on Tuesday March 2nd from 10:00-11:00am. A Service of Memory and Love and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Interment will follow at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery, Egg Harbor City. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's memory may be made to the Villa Raffaella, 917 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. To share your fondest memory of Lillian please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.