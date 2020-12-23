Menu
Lina Branciforti
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Branciforti, Lina, - 38, of Atlantic City, passed away on December 21, 2020 after fighting a brave and lengthy battle with cancer. Lina worked many years at Taj Mahal as a cocktail server while going to Nursing School. She later stopped working so she could pursue attending Dental Hygienist School. Lina was at the top of her class with a 4.0 grade average. Lina is now with God with no more pain and will be her families' Guardian Angel. She is survived by her loving parents; Giovanni and Pietra, her brothers; Vincenzo and Gaetano and her spouse, Glen. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, December 24th from 11am until 12pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. A Prayer Service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfunralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Dec
24
Prayer Service
12:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
Lina was a pleasure to work with at the Trump Taj Mahal. A beautiful girl inside & out. My deepest condolences to her family & friends. Soar with the angels Lina.
Noelle DiSomma
December 23, 2020
NaKetah Johnson
December 23, 2020
NaKetah Johnson
December 23, 2020
My Sincerest condolences to Lina´s Family and spouse she will be truly missed we had great times at Taj my Leo sister
NaKetah Johnson
December 23, 2020
