Branciforti, Lina, - 38, of Atlantic City, passed away on December 21, 2020 after fighting a brave and lengthy battle with cancer. Lina worked many years at Taj Mahal as a cocktail server while going to Nursing School. She later stopped working so she could pursue attending Dental Hygienist School. Lina was at the top of her class with a 4.0 grade average. Lina is now with God with no more pain and will be her families' Guardian Angel. She is survived by her loving parents; Giovanni and Pietra, her brothers; Vincenzo and Gaetano and her spouse, Glen. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, December 24th from 11am until 12pm at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. A Prayer Service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfunralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.