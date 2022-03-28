Menu
Linda M. Dennis
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Oakcrest High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave
Egg Harbor City, NJ
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Mar, 30 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
Dennis, Linda M., - 71, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 in the comfort of her home and presence of her family. Linda was born in Atlantic City, NJ and lived her entire life in Egg Harbor City. She graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1968, married her husband in 1973, and worked at the Lenox China plant in Pomona until she gave birth to her first son in 1981. From that point on she poured her entire life into raising her two sons. Linda was selfless and hardworking, quiet and caring. She enjoyed life's simple pleasures, whether it be working in the yard or sharing a home cooked meal with family. In the 1990s Linda started a home daycare business which she would continue to operate for nearly 3 decades. She was known to the children she cared for as Miss Linda and was beloved by them and their families. She touched so many lives with her gentle spirit and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Edward Dennis Sr.; her children, Edward Dennis Jr. (Angela) and Brian Dennis; her grandchildren, Tessa and Calvin; her sister, Sandra Czerwinski (James); and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Marie and Henry Angerman, and by her brother, James Angerman. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, and again on Thursday, March 31 from 9:30am to 10:30am with a service to follow, at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Linda to the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center at pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving. Arrangements under the care of Wimberg Funeral Home, Egg Harbor, NJ.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor, NJ
Mar
31
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor, NJ
Mar
31
Funeral service
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor, NJ
Mar
31
Burial
12:45p.m.
Egg Harbor City Cemetery
Egg Harbor, NJ
Wimberg Funeral Home - Egg Harbor City
