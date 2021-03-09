Deutsch, Linda Jayne, - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, passed peacefully in her sleep, at her home, on March 5th, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia and is predeceased by her Parents, Charles and Gladys Eckert, and her beloved husband, Harold Deutsch. Survived by sister and her husband Joe and Jackie Carey of Medford; daughter and her husband, James and Brooke Waples of Pennsville; son and his wife, Charles Toler, of Falls Church, VA; and grandson Jordan Toler, of Egg Harbor Twp. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 12, from 9:30 A.M.- 11:30 A.M, with services at 11:30 at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ. Her internment will be Monday at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery with a private ceremony for immediate family @ 11:30. Social distancing and masks are required for attendance. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 9, 2021.