Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Jayne Deutsch
FUNERAL HOME
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St
Mays Landing, NJ
Deutsch, Linda Jayne, - 72, of Egg Harbor Township, passed peacefully in her sleep, at her home, on March 5th, 2021. She was born in Philadelphia and is predeceased by her Parents, Charles and Gladys Eckert, and her beloved husband, Harold Deutsch. Survived by sister and her husband Joe and Jackie Carey of Medford; daughter and her husband, James and Brooke Waples of Pennsville; son and his wife, Charles Toler, of Falls Church, VA; and grandson Jordan Toler, of Egg Harbor Twp. Viewing will be held on Friday, March 12, from 9:30 A.M.- 11:30 A.M, with services at 11:30 at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ. Her internment will be Monday at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery with a private ceremony for immediate family @ 11:30. Social distancing and masks are required for attendance. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Mar
12
Service
11:30a.m.
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Boakes Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boakes Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
22 Entries
Brook Just watched the video tribute that you made for your mom on the Boakes site . Very touching and we know she would truly enjoy it
Paula
March 11, 2021
Brook Your Mom will always have a place in our hearts Blessings to all
Sharon and girls
March 11, 2021
Jordan,Chuck, Brook & Family. Our deepest sympathies. Keep in touch Goodbye Our dear friend. We will miss you
Deb & Tom Turner
March 11, 2021
Good buy our dear friend! We will see you in heaven
Deb & Tom Turner
March 11, 2021
God bless you Linda. You put up a hard fight but have definitely earned your wings. We all will miss you
Joann
March 11, 2021
Due to health issues we will not be able to join you Friday to pay our respects but will always remember your Mother for her comical antics May she Rest In Peace
Bus driver buddies
March 11, 2021
Brook and Family Please accept our sincere sympathies Linda will be sorely missed by all who knew her
Lois and Tom
March 10, 2021
We just learned of Linda s passing Our sincere sympathies
Judy and John
March 10, 2021
Brook So sorry to hear about your mom heaven has a special angel
Trisha
March 10, 2021
Brooke,Chuck&Jordan,So sorry for your loss ,so many great and funny memories she was loved and she will be missed
The Bertino Family
March 10, 2021
Miss Linda was our favorite driver She made me feel happy every morning
Jimmy
March 9, 2021
Mrs D was my favorite bus driver On rainy days she was our sunshine
Dina
March 9, 2021
Brook May all the wonderful memories of your Mom guide you during this sad time. Take care of yourself
Paula
March 9, 2021
Linda was so great with my son and his fear of riding a bus to school We will be forever grateful for her special kindness
Maryanne Kraft
March 9, 2021
One of the nicest people to have touched so many of us
Christopher
March 9, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. . She was a great person. She made alot of people laugh.
Gail
March 9, 2021
No doubt about it You have definitely earned those wings We will keep you in our prayers
Steve and Eileen
March 9, 2021
RIP old friend. Always smiling and laughing.
Brian Vigue
March 9, 2021
Brook Our heartfelt sympathies go out to you and your family Linda was an absolute sweetheart and will really be missed by so many of us
Sandy and Tom
March 9, 2021
We were saddened to learn that Linda had left us. We will always remember her joyful soul
Classmates of 1966
March 9, 2021
We will never forget her wonderful sense of humor and contagious laugh
Kathy French
March 9, 2021
Brooke So sorry to learn of your mothers passing may she now rest in peace
Jerre Pierce
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 22 of 22 results