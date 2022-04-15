Hampton, Linda J., - 73, of Brigantine, NJ passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Alvan (Al) Marchand Hampton Jr. Linda was born in Waterbury, CT on March 3, 1949, daughter of the late John and Irene Lyman. She attended Waterbury Public Schools. After graduating high school, she attended nursing school in Connecticut and became a licensed practical nurse, a career she devoted herself to until her retirement from the practice of Dr. Paparone, in Absecon, NJ. Linda is survived by her daughter, Lisa Carter of Beacon Falls, CT, her sister Suzanne (Stanley) Koulouris of Gainesville, GA, her granddaughter Sara Carter of Roxbury, CT, nieces Krista Dube and Tammy Coppola of Connecticut and Wendy Ventresca of Georgia and several great nephews and a great niece. Linda is also survived by her loving late husband's family, mother-in-law Lois Hampton of Philadelphia, stepson Bryant Hampton, stepdaughter Dawn Hampton, sisters-in-law Vanessa Ervin and Deborah Hampton and nephew John Ervin 3rd. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a brief service for Linda at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, State Highway 50, Estell Manor NJ, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). To share your fondest memory of Linda please visit www.keatesplum.com
Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 15, 2022.