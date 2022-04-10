Henry, Linda, - 76, of Mays Landing, born in Long Island, NY, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on April 7, 2021 after an extended illness. She has joined her parents and her daughter, Marsha Henry, in the Lord's rest. Linda leaves behind her children: William Crawford (Lori), Johnny Henry (Rita), Paula Maldonado (Jaram); her grandchildren: Matalyn Boyd (Jul), Emily Maldonado (Patrick), Vincent Maldonado, Joseph Henry, Elena Maldonado, Samuel Maldonado, Christopher Henry; her siblings: Kenneth Moran (Pam), Pat Moran, Beverly Ware (Howard), Judith Crawford, Raymond Crawford, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 14, from 5-7pm, at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330, with the repast immediately following.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 10, 2022.