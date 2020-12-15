Lindsey and Adam, I'm so sorry to hear about your Mom's passing. She was a warm-hearted , kind person. She would go out of her way to help anyone who needed help. If it wasn't for her, letting me stay at her house, I would have never stayed in Wildwood and met my wife. Linda never said no to anyone, she would go out of her way to make things right. She will be missed but never forgotten. Now she is with her family that went before her. May she Rest in peace.

Joe Greco December 15, 2020