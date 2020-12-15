Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda N. McGraw
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave
North Wildwood, NJ
McGraw, Linda N. (nee Pidcock), - 75, of North Wildwood, found eternal peace on December 9, 2020, at Wells Springs Memory Care at Juniper Village in Williamstown, NJ. She passed peacefully in the loving arms of her children. Linda was born May 30, 1945 in Chester PA to James and Jane (nee Sidney) Pidcock. She was raised and educated in Wallingford, PA, and a 1963 graduate of Nether Providence High School and Harcum College with a Dental Hygienist degree. Linda married her true love, Richard P. McGraw in December 1969, who preceded her in death in 1978. Linda treasured her children and dedicated her life taking care of them especially "her Richie".Between running from sporting events, cooking dinners, and doing laundry, Linda somehow managed to lose herself in the newspaper and her love of reading. She was proud to call North Wildwood her home and would tell everyone she met, where she lived. Linda worked as a bookkeeper at True Value and secretary at North Wildwood Public Works. Linda had a vivacious personality and always made everyone around her laugh. She enjoyed the company of friends and family and soaking up some sun as she applied her baby oil and iodine on the Wildwood beaches. Linda's greatest joys were her three best friends; Jan, Doris, and Ginger. They were known as the four musketeers. Her last years on earth she enjoyed having visits with her favorite pup, Mollie, while sneaking her some treats. She is survived by her daughter Lyndsay Williams (Joseph), son Adam McGraw(Jessica) her grandchildren Adam, McKenna, Carter, Brady, Austin, Ava, and Jake; her brother Dan Pidcock brother-in-law Frank McLaughlin, sister-in-law Paulette Pidcock; sister-in-law Carol Deets (Danny) and nieces and nephews. Linda will rejoice in the LORD as she is called home by her son, Richard D. McGraw, her sister, Martha (Bunny) McLaughlin and brother James Blaker Pidcock. Family and Friends are invited to pay their respects at a time of remembrance at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ, on December 18, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. for close family and friends. Service will be live-streamed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her honor to Woods

Services, Care of Development Office, P.O. Box 36, Langhorne, PA 19047. Condolences at ingersollgreenwood.com where you will find the link to the live stream. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/12047991
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave, North Wildwood, NJ
Dec
18
Service
2:00p.m.
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
1201 Central Ave, North Wildwood, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Linda WAS A SPECIAL FRIEND WHO EVERYONE KNEW AND RESPECTED. SHE WAS A KIND PERSON WHO HELPED EVERYONE. THINKING OF YOU, RIP, YOU DESERVE IT.
John Shaw
December 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of Linda’s passing! She was a kind person and friend to many. May she Rest In Peace!
Joan Cianci
Friend
December 16, 2020
Lindsey and Adam, I'm so sorry to hear about your Mom's passing. She was a warm-hearted , kind person. She would go out of her way to help anyone who needed help. If it wasn't for her, letting me stay at her house, I would have never stayed in Wildwood and met my wife. Linda never said no to anyone, she would go out of her way to make things right. She will be missed but never forgotten. Now she is with her family that went before her. May she Rest in peace.
Joe Greco
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results