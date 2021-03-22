Menu
Linda M. Mittleberger
FUNERAL HOME
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ
MITTLEBERGER, Linda M. (Mastrangelo), - 69, of North Cape May, passed away on March 19, 2021. Born in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, PA, Linda graduated from Mastbaum Technical High School in 1970. She was a longtime summer resident of Town Bank before moving here permanently in 1993. A woman of great faith, Linda was a member of St. Laurentius RC Church in the Fishtown section of Phila. and a member of St. John Neumann Parish since 1993 where she was a CCD Teacher; Eucharistic Minister and active in the Christ Child Society. While living in Philadelphia she was very active in the revitalization of the Kensington Section of the 31st Ward through the 1970s and 80s. Linda enjoyed many things in life but most of all simply being with her family, especially during parties. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Louise Mastrangelo and her sister, Anna Gieseke (and her late husband Richard). Linda is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her husband of 48 years, Gerard "Gerry" Mittleberger; her children, Frank (and Crystal) Mittleberger and Kate (and Joe) Marchina; six grandchildren, David, Olivia, Sierra, Joey, Logan and Jackson; as well as her very large extended family. There will be a walk-through viewing on Thursday (March 25th) in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May from 9am until 10:15am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow and begin at 11am in St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., N. Cape May. The Mass will be livestreamed and the livestream will be accessible at 10:50am by clicking this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/11175520 Interment will follow Mass in Cold Spring Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Pregnancy c/o Covenant Bible Church, 123 Fishing Creek Rd., N. Cape May, NJ 08204. condolences: www.spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 10:15a.m.
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street, Cape, NJ
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John of God Church
680 Townbank Road, North, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Spilker Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gerry, So very sorry to hear of Linda's passing. Our thoughts and prayers will be with you and your family.
John and Nancy McDonnell
March 24, 2021
My Dearest friend, I am so grateful for the gift of your friendship. We had so much fun together and I will forever cherish all the memories we shared. I will love you forever. Until we meet again, your Tuesday Girlfriend . Thanks you being my friend, Phyllis
Phyllis and Cleve Laswell
March 23, 2021
My condolences to the family. Linda, me, and a bunch of friends would walk to school together everyday, 7th-9th grade.
Donald Smart
March 22, 2021
We are very sorry to hear about Linda´s passing. Please accept our condolences.
Jerry & Marie Murphy
March 21, 2021
