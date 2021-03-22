MITTLEBERGER, Linda M. (Mastrangelo), - 69, of North Cape May, passed away on March 19, 2021. Born in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, PA, Linda graduated from Mastbaum Technical High School in 1970. She was a longtime summer resident of Town Bank before moving here permanently in 1993. A woman of great faith, Linda was a member of St. Laurentius RC Church in the Fishtown section of Phila. and a member of St. John Neumann Parish since 1993 where she was a CCD Teacher; Eucharistic Minister and active in the Christ Child Society. While living in Philadelphia she was very active in the revitalization of the Kensington Section of the 31st Ward through the 1970s and 80s. Linda enjoyed many things in life but most of all simply being with her family, especially during parties. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Louise Mastrangelo and her sister, Anna Gieseke (and her late husband Richard). Linda is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her husband of 48 years, Gerard "Gerry" Mittleberger; her children, Frank (and Crystal) Mittleberger and Kate (and Joe) Marchina; six grandchildren, David, Olivia, Sierra, Joey, Logan and Jackson; as well as her very large extended family. There will be a walk-through viewing on Thursday (March 25th) in the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May from 9am until 10:15am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow and begin at 11am in St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., N. Cape May. The Mass will be livestreamed and the livestream will be accessible at 10:50am by clicking this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/11175520
Interment will follow Mass in Cold Spring Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Pregnancy c/o Covenant Bible Church, 123 Fishing Creek Rd., N. Cape May, NJ 08204. condolences: www.spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 22, 2021.