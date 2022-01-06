Natale, Linda M., - 66, of Egg Harbor City, passed away January 1, 2022. In 1969, she met the love of her life, Gregory, at the young age of 14. They got married in 1976, and two years later welcomed their first child, Gregory. Then again in 1986, they welcomed their daughter Tina. Linda was a devoted wife and mother. She was a woman of many talents in crafting and in the kitchen. Most family members received a custom quilt from her. She will be deeply missed by so many but will live on in her children that she loved so much Linda is survived by husband of 45 years, Gregory L. J. Natale; her son, Gregory Louis; and her daughter, Tina Marie. A gathering will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Wimberg Funeral Home located at 211 E. Great Creek Rd. in Galloway, NJ. A service will follow at 11:30 am. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home 609-641-0001 and condolences may be left at wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 6, 2022.