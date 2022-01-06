My heartfelt condolences to Linda´s family. I spent many Thursday nights skating with Linda at Young´s when we took our daughters for family night. She had a good sense of humor and shared her love of gardening, cooking and crafting with me. Closest to her heart was her unconditional love for and pride of her family. I enjoyed bumping into her in recent years and catching up on family news. She will be missed.

Lyn Murray January 7, 2022