Linda M. Natale
Natale, Linda M., - 66, of Egg Harbor City, passed away January 1, 2022. In 1969, she met the love of her life, Gregory, at the young age of 14. They got married in 1976, and two years later welcomed their first child, Gregory. Then again in 1986, they welcomed their daughter Tina. Linda was a devoted wife and mother. She was a woman of many talents in crafting and in the kitchen. Most family members received a custom quilt from her. She will be deeply missed by so many but will live on in her children that she loved so much Linda is survived by husband of 45 years, Gregory L. J. Natale; her son, Gregory Louis; and her daughter, Tina Marie. A gathering will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10:30 am until 11:30 am at Wimberg Funeral Home located at 211 E. Great Creek Rd. in Galloway, NJ. A service will follow at 11:30 am. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home 609-641-0001 and condolences may be left at wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 6, 2022.
My heartfelt condolences to Linda´s family. I spent many Thursday nights skating with Linda at Young´s when we took our daughters for family night. She had a good sense of humor and shared her love of gardening, cooking and crafting with me. Closest to her heart was her unconditional love for and pride of her family. I enjoyed bumping into her in recent years and catching up on family news. She will be missed.
Lyn Murray
January 7, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss. Linda was a great woman I worked with her for years and years at Incollingos. She will truly be missed.
Shawna
January 6, 2022
I grew up two blocks away from Linda and rode the same bus and she always gave me the time of day.Knowing her was a blessing and she will be missed
John Weiss
School
January 6, 2022
Love, Walt, Patti and Lisa
January 6, 2022
My deepest condolences to you on your loss. I knew Linda at a very early age as we lived down the street and knew the family. I frequented Incollingos and we communicated about our families and she even picked me up as I was walking to get my car on a very hot day this past summer. Rest in peace.
Sue Mulry
Friend
January 6, 2022
My thoughts & prayers are with All of you at this time....Especially `Linny´. I will miss her `straight-up´ sense of humor. Remembering her also from the `Good Old Days!´ RIP Linn
Joe Natale/South Egg Harbor
January 6, 2022
